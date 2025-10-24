<p>Davanagere: "I have been given a notice for my remarks regarding the Chief Minister's post. The party should take the statement made by Legislative Council member Yathindra, who is also the Chief Minister's son, seriously. Appropriate action should be taken against this", demanded Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivanganga.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Thursday, he said MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a senior leader, should not make childish statements and he is trying to create confusion. If the party responds to this, it will embarrass the party leaders . The party high command should pay attention,".</p>.Channamma’s glory must reach across nation: Minister Satosh Jarkiholi.<p>He said, the family oriented system is present in the royal family, not in a democracy. Congress is a party with a strong high command. The high command will decide Siddaramaiah's successor. Party leaders should adhere to this,' he said in response to a question.</p><p>"There will be no November revolution in state politics. There will be a change after December. A new chapter will begin from January. Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi is qualified to become the chief minister. However, Jarkiholi has his eyes on the 2033 elections. It is wrong to make such childish statements when he himself stated that he is not a chief ministerial aspirant," he added .</p>