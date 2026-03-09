Menu
MLA BP Harish lashes out at Davangere Deputy Commissioner

Releasing a video statement regarding the violation of protocol at government programmes, he warned, ‘If this trend continues, an agitation will be taken up against the district administration.'
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 21:26 IST
