<p>Davanagere: Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadharaswamy is afraid of MLAs who raise their voices on public issues and demand justice. Therefore, he has blocked (blacklisted) my phone calls," charged Harihar MLA BP Harish.</p><p>Releasing a video statement regarding the violation of protocol at government programmes, he warned, "If this trend continues, an agitation will be taken up against the district administration."</p><p>"People's representatives will have to contact the authorities in the interests of the public. But Gangadharaswamy is not available for phone calls. He is not responding to anything. He is limited to serving one family," the MLA alleged.</p><p>"Legislative Council Speaker Basavaraj Horatti has issued an order regarding how people's representatives should respond to officials. In this order, he has instructed the officials to call back if they do not receive their phone calls. The DC should work for the development of the district, not serve a family," he said.</p><p>"Government programmes and meetings in the district are not being held on time. The district administration does not even have respect for MLAs who arrive on time. Let's tolerate it if the district minister arrives late for meetings and functions. However, it is ironic that we have to wait for MP Prabha Mallikarjun for hours together. What is the relationship between state government programs and MP?" he questioned.</p><p>Reacting to the allegations, Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadharawamy said "I answer phone calls 24 hours a day. I have not blocked anyone's phone number or call. I will not respond to the MLA's allegations."</p><p>District in-charge Minister SS Mallikarjun said the allegation made by Harihar MLA BP Harish are not new. "I do not want to respond to his allegations on the instructions of Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji of Taralabalu Mutt,."</p><p>"I have discussed the allegations made by the MLA regarding not receiving phone calls with the Deputy Commissioner G.M. Gangadharaswamy. The deputy commissioner may not be able to receive calls in some situations including meetings and functions. It is not right for the MLA to make such allegations," he said in response to a question from reporters.</p>