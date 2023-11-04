Mangaluru MLA demands permission for traditional sand extraction

Mangaluru: Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath alleged that Dakshina Kannada (DK) district is facing a shortage of sand owing to the delay in obtaining permission for traditional sand extraction by Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA).
"As a result, sand extraction and transportation in CRZ areas has remained suspended for more than six months now. The district administration in turn had identified sand dunes after conducting a bathymetry survey in CRZ areas with the help of NITK, Surathkal and had submitted the details to KSCZMA for approval.
If the sand extraction in CRZ areas is not allowed immediately, then all the construction activities will come to a standstill and labourers dependent on the construction industry will lose their livelihood," he warned.
The government has failed to check illegal sand extraction. Poor people are not able to purchase sand at an exorbitant price, Kamath told media persons at Atal Seva Kendra on Friday.
Defunct dialysis machines
As nine dialysis machines are defunct at Government Wenlock Hospital for the past six months patients are facing many inconveniences, MLA said. As a result, pressure on the available 14 machines had increased. Owing to the defunct machines, the hospital is unable to meet the requirements of the patients. New machines, promised by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare who is also a district in-charge Minister, have not been delivered so far.
The Congress-led government had failed to take a decision on floating tenders for the allotment of stalls constructed outside Kadri Park. "The Congress government is conspiring to help their own people to get tender," he alleged. The tender for stalls should be called as per the rules, he demanded. The delay in releasing scholarships for post-matric students has caused many inconveniences to students.
"Government has done injustice to the minority community in the Shramashakti loan scheme for self-employment. In Mangalore City South Assembly constituency, only eight beneficiaries had been selected out of 1728 applications received," Kamath said.
No fund for development
MLA alleged that under local area development, no funds had been released for the last six months. Though Rs 125 crore was sanctioned under Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikas Yojana and Rs 20 crore under special grant for taking up rain relief works to MCC during the previous BJP tenure, the government has stalled the release of funds. As a result, all the work taken up has been abandoned halfway. The government should release funds immediately to complete ongoing projects.
He accused the state government of neglecting Coastal districts as the government had failed to announce any project in the past six months to the coast.