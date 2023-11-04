Mangaluru MLA demands permission for traditional sand extraction

As nine dialysis machines are defunct at Government Wenlock Hospital for the past six months patients are facing many inconveniences, MLA said. As a result, pressure on the available 14 machines had increased. Owing to the defunct machines, the hospital is unable to meet the requirements of the patients. New machines, promised by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare who is also a district in-charge Minister, have not been delivered so far.

The Congress-led government had failed to take a decision on floating tenders for the allotment of stalls constructed outside Kadri Park. "The Congress government is conspiring to help their own people to get tender," he alleged. The tender for stalls should be called as per the rules, he demanded. The delay in releasing scholarships for post-matric students has caused many inconveniences to students.

"Government has done injustice to the minority community in the Shramashakti loan scheme for self-employment. In Mangalore City South Assembly constituency, only eight beneficiaries had been selected out of 1728 applications received," Kamath said.