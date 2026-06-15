MLA Gopalakrishna Belur confident of getting ministerial berth in Karnataka cabinet expansion

<p>Sagar: MLA Gopalakrishna Belur exuded confidence that he may be given a ministerial berth in the state cabinet expansion likely to be held either on June 23 or 24.</p><p>Addressing media persons here on Monday he said, there is a possibility of giving the forest portfolio to resolve the forest land problems in the Malnad region. All the Congress candidates will win in the Legislative Council elections. He said that the list of beneficiaries is being revised to prevent misuse of guarantee schemes and no scheme will be cancelled.</p><p>Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with officials. The MLA stated that farmers did not get the weather-based crop insurance facility properly due to the poor maintenance of rain gauge stations. So, the officials concerned should take necessary steps for the proper maintenance of these stations this year.</p>.One injured after fire breaks out in gas cylinder warehouse in Davangere.<p>He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against the officials concerned if it is found that the rain gauge stations are not in repair.</p><p>It should be ensured that there is no problem in the supply of sowing seeds and fertilizers during this monsoon season. He instructed the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department to monitor this in this regard.</p><p>There are reports that there will be less rainfall than usual this year. Preparations should be made now to face the possible disasters that may occur in case of deficit rain.</p><p> He suggested the officials of school education and literacy department to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of children during the rainy season by inspecting the buildings in dilapidated condition.</p><p>Assistant Commissioner Veeresh Kumar, Tahsildar Pratibha R, ASP Benaka Prasad, Municipal Council Commissioner HK Nagappa and others were present.</p>