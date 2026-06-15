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Homeindiakarnataka

MLA Gopalakrishna Belur confident of getting ministerial berth in Karnataka cabinet expansion

Addressing media persons here on Monday he said, there is a possibility of giving the forest portfolio to resolve the forest land problems in the Malnad region.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Politicscabinet expansion

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