<p>Bengaluru: Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar on Sunday said he felt “immense joy and renewed confidence” after the High Court of Karnataka quashed the controversial transfer of 55 acres of prime land in Hebbal to a non-existent private entity and ordered a CBI investigation. </p>.<p>“I had written countless letters to the chief minister, the deputy chief minister and the industries minister demanding this transfer be cancelled but my appeals fell on deaf ears. Now, the high court has delivered what the government refused to,” he stated. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The court annulled the transfer of land in Hebbal and Amani Kere, which were handed over to a company called Lake View Tourism Corporation.</p>.'Monumental Fraud': Karnataka High Court orders CBI probe into acquisition of prime land in Hebbal.<p class="bodytext">It also directed the CBI to probe how the state government transferred such valuable public land for what it said were “personal motives.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had long sought this land to build a multi-modal transit hub, including a depot, and offered to pay the required compensation. Despite this, the land was quietly transferred to the private entity, bypassing BMRCL’s requests. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumar said the state’s top leadership remained “bound by their personal interests” and refused to act despite repeated requests. </p>