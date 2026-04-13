Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MLA hails Karnataka High Court order for CBI probe into Hebbal land transfer

The court annulled the transfer of land in Hebbal and Amani Kere, which were handed over to a company called Lake View Tourism Corporation.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 23:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaS Suresh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us