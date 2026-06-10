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Homeindiakarnataka

MLA N A Haris' son gained from Bitcoin scam: SIT charge sheet

Mohd Nalapad first politically linked accused in case.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 22:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBitcoin

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