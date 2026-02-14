<p>Malavalli (Mandya dist): In a major incentive to boost the academic performance in Malavalli taluk, MLA P M Narendra Swamy announced a personal cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the student who secures the highest marks in the upcoming SSLC board examination in the taluk.</p><p>Inaugurating ‘Spoorthi Sinchana’, an exam guidance workshop and talent awards ceremony at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan, in Malavalli town, on Saturday, the MLA urged the students to shed their anxiety.</p><p>"Spoorthi Sinchana itself means sprinkling inspiration. Do not let confusion cloud your preparation. Treat this exam as a challenge and a festival," he said, calling for a healthy competition among the students to elevate Malavalli’s standing in the district ranking.</p>.Karnataka student missing in US; family seeks Centre’s intervention.<p>The workshop was organised by Deccan Herald, Prajavani and the Department of School Education and was attended by around 800 students from 75 schools, said Mysuru Bureau Chief of Prajavani K Narasimha Murthy.</p><p><strong>Cracking math</strong></p><p>The session's highlight was a strategic deconstruction of the mathematics paper by a subject expert. Addressing the 'how to score in maths' question, Santhosh Kumar introduced a 'passing package', designed to help even slow learners to secure a safety margin. He guided the students to prioritise mandatory sections, such as graphs and the formula method for quadratic equations, by offering a clear path to score high marks with minimal error.</p><p><strong>Festival, not war</strong></p><p>Executive Editor of Prajavani Ravindra Bhat said, "Success in SSLC is not about rote memorisation, but understanding logic. Treat this exam as a festival of learning, not a war".</p><p><strong>Concept over rote</strong></p><p>Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) G A Lokesh said, "Don't just memorise. Understand the 'why' and 'how' behind every problem in science and maths". He also emphasised on the importance of physical health, advising the students to eat and sleep well, to maintain mental sharpness.</p><p><strong>Aiming high</strong></p><p>Presiding over the event, Block Education Officer (BEO) V E Uma highlighted the critical final weeks, before the exam. She urged the students to use the workshop's tips on time management to ensure that Malavalli emerges as a top-performing taluk.</p><p><strong>Student response</strong></p><p>Nandini, a student from Government School, Nittur, said, "The fear that I had is completely gone. The experts explained the blueprint clearly."</p><p>Karthik from Mahadeshwara Higher Primary School said, "I was worried about passing maths. But, the 'Passing Package' has given me confidence."</p><p>Tahsildar S V Lokesh, Executive Officer (EO) of Taluk Panchayat H G Srinivas, and Deputy General Manager (Circulation) of Prajavani-Deccan Herald Jagannath Jois were present.</p>