MLA Raghavendra Hitnal’s supporters protest outside Siddaramaiah’s residence

<p>Bengaluru: Supporters of MLA Raghavendra Hitnal staged a protest outside former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s government residence ‘Cauvery’ on Tuesday.</p><p>They demanded that Hitnal should be made a minister. They also demanded priority for members of the Kuruba community from North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>and called for an additional ministerial position for the community.</p>.Karnataka unveils new industrial policy to become top investment destination.<p>Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra, Siddaramaiah’s son, met the demonstrators and appealed to them to remain calm. “Your demand is legitimate, but there are proper channels to pursue it. I will convey your request to my father, and he will discuss it with the high command. Efforts will be made to fulfil your demand,” he told them.</p>