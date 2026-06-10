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Homeindiakarnataka

MLA Raghavendra Hitnal’s supporters protest outside Siddaramaiah’s residence

Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra, Siddaramaiah’s son, met the demonstrators and appealed to them to remain calm.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 22:53 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiahCauveryraghavendra hitnal

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