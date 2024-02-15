MLA Vedavyas Kamath forced St Gerosa school to remove Sr Prabha

Sr Anitha said MLA Vedavyas Kamath and Hindutva activists had threatened to intensify the agitation if Sr Prabha was not removed from the post. "Thus in order to maintain law and order, to disperse the swelling mob I was forced to issue a statement removing Sr Prabha from the post," explained St Anitha and added that not a single complaint was registered against Sr Prabha who has 16 years of teaching experience.

Protest stage-managed to tarnish school's reputation

Sr Anitha recollected that it had hurt them to see MLA Vedavyas Kamath gather students around him and instigating them to shout slogans against their own school.

Sr Anitha quoting Sr Prabha informed that the teacher had explained that God does not exist in structures but in human hearts and all of us are temples of god. Sr Anitha said the entire protest was staged in order to tarnish the reputation of school. "The school has been imparting quality education with minimum fees and had not discriminated anyone based on caste, creed and religion," Sr Anitha stressed.