Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MLC A H Vishwanath urges Siddaramaiah to remove Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Vishwanath criticised the eight guarantees by the Education Minister, including the expansion of English medium instruction besides Kannada in all schools among others.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 15:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMadhu Bangarappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us