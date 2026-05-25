<p>Mysuru: MLC A H Vishwanath urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to change or replace Karnataka State School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, in Mysuru, on Monday, Vishwanath criticised the eight guarantees by the Education Minister, including the expansion of English medium instruction besides Kannada in all schools, competitive exam training from grade 6 and appointment of specialised teachers for art, music, and physical education from class 3 for skill development.</p>.Mysuru: Man, six aides held for 'supari' plot to kill nephew over property row.<p>Vishwanath asked, “What is the availability of such teachers for the implementation of these proposed reforms? The mental pressure on the students due to the intense training for competitive exams at an early age will be disastrous. In the span of five years all government schools will be closed, due to lack of teachers and private schools will flourish”.</p><p>He said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should remove the Education Minister and appoint someone who is suitable for this post”.</p>