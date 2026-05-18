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MLC AHV rebukes Karnataka Congress for holding ‘Sadhana Samavesha’

The Karnataka's government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, to mark three years in power and to showcase the government's achievements.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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