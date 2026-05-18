<p>Mysuru: MLC Adagur H Vishwanath described the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka's </a>Congress government’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, at Tumakuru, as an ‘advertisement’ and said that their only achievement is the ‘guarantees’.</p><p>The Karnataka's government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, to mark three years in power and to showcase the government's achievements.</p> .SIR in Karnataka | Ruling Congress, BJP to intensify booth-level monitoring; former keeps a cautious eye out.<p>“A government, which claims to work for people’s welfare, is now spending almost Rs 500 crore on advertisements. No government has ever spent crores like this to promote its achievements,” said Vishwanath, addressing a press conference, at Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>“Mysuru which was once a peaceful city, is now filled with narcotic substances and drugs worth thousands of crores. The police are not doing anything to stop it, since they themselves want it. Law and order has completely collapsed due to the government,” Vishwanath alleged.</p> .<p>Vishwanath slammed the government for issues such as inflation, guarantees and corrupting the minds of the youth by making them focus on Hindu-Muslim fights rather than improving the education system. He was referring to the ‘recent’ hijab issue.</p><p>It can be noted that the present Karnataka government, led by the Congress, has withdrawn an order issued by the then BJP government on February 5, 2022, which insisted that the students should stick to the uniform. The government issued a fresh order on May 13, allowing the students to wear limited traditional and custom-based symbols like peta/turban, janivara, Shivadara, Rudrakshi, headscarf or hijab, along with the prescribed uniforms.</p>