<p>Chikkamagaluru: MLC S L Bhoje Gowda is stranded at Dubai airport following the cancellation of flights after the closure of the Iran airspace. </p>.<p>“I was supposed to travel from Johannesburg to India via Dubai. However, all flight operations in Dubai have been suspended. We were made to get off the aircraft after boarding. No one is informing us about what will happen next”.</p>.<p>He said everyone present there was anxious. “The mobile phone battery is also running low. As the airport is crowded, it is difficult even to find a place to charge the phone. No one is telling us what we should do,” he added.</p>.<p>“Only those who have a visa are being allowed to leave the airport. I have a US visa. However, it is also important to consider how safe it will be if we step out. So, I am staying here with my wife. As of now, there is no immediate problem, but there is anxiety about what will happen next,” he said. </p>