MLC nomination: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says there were more deserving people

“There are others who have done more for the party. There are others who have contributed more in various fields,” Parameshwara said. “I’m not saying (Das) should not be nominated, but there are people who have done more social work than him,” he said.

Das, a former enforcement directorate officer, joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls this year. His father H Puttadas was a former MLA from the erstwhile Sathanur constituency. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is believed to have pushed Das’ name.

The list of MLC nominees has caused heartburn within Congress. A section of leaders, especially youngsters, has called out the government for overlooking “deserving” party workers when it comes to recognition.

'Why should I resign?'

Home Minister G Parameshwara disagreed with his Cabinet colleague K H Muniyappa's call for senior ministers to resign after 30 months to make way for fresh faces. "I think it's his personal opinion. He hasn't said anything wrong. But I don't agree with him. Why should I resign after 2.5 years? If (Muniyappa) has said it, he'll resign," Parameshwara said.