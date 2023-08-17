Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MLC nomination: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says there were more deserving people

Das, along with former ministers M R Seetharam and Umashree, has been recommended for MLC nominations by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Their names have been sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for approval.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 13:36 IST

Follow Us

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday added to ‘disgruntlement’ within the Congress by essentially questioning his government’s decision to pick former IRS officer Sudhama Das for nomination as an MLC.

Das, along with former ministers M R Seetharam and Umashree, has been recommended for MLC nominations by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Their names have been sent to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for approval.

Seetharam is being nominated under the educationist quota, Umashree for her contribution as an actor and Das for social work.

“There are others who have done more for the party. There are others who have contributed more in various fields,” Parameshwara said. “I’m not saying (Das) should not be nominated, but there are people who have done more social work than him,” he said.

Das, a former enforcement directorate officer, joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls this year. His father H Puttadas was a former MLA from the erstwhile Sathanur constituency. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is believed to have pushed Das’ name.

The list of MLC nominees has caused heartburn within Congress. A section of leaders, especially youngsters, has called out the government for overlooking “deserving” party workers when it comes to recognition.

'Why should I resign?'

Home Minister G Parameshwara disagreed with his Cabinet colleague K H Muniyappa's call for senior ministers to resign after 30 months to make way for fresh faces. "I think it's his personal opinion. He hasn't said anything wrong. But I don't agree with him. Why should I resign after 2.5 years? If (Muniyappa) has said it, he'll resign," Parameshwara said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 13:36 IST)
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahG Parameshwara

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT