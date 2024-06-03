Karnataka MLC polls: Congress names CM's son Yathindra, CT Ravi in BJP list

Based on the existing floor strength, the Congress can win seven seats, the BJP and the JD(S) three and one, respectively. In the 224-member Assembly, the Congress has 134 MLAs (including the Speaker) while the BJP has 67 after the merger of Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and the JD(S) has 19 MLAs. Besides this, there are two independent MLAs and an MLA representing Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha. One MLA seat is vacant after the demise of Congress MLA of Shorapur Raja Venkatappa Naik.