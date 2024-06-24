Sexual abuse case: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna sent to CID custody till July 1

Bengaluru: A special court on Monday granted the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the custody of JD(S) MLC Dr Suraj Revanna till July 1. Suraj is accused by a male JD(S) party worker of sexual abuse.

After the case was handed over to the CID, Dr Suraj was brought to Bengaluru on Sunday by the Hassan police and produced before a magistrate. Dr Suraj was then remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the CID, after completing the handover of case files from the Hassan police, moved the Special Court for Elected Representatives on Monday. The judge granted the CID the MLC’s custody so the investigators could begin the probe.