Sexual abuse case: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna sent to CID custody till July 1

Bengaluru: A special court on Monday granted the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the custody of JD(S) MLC Dr Suraj Revanna till July 1. Suraj is accused by a male JD(S) party worker of sexual abuse.
After the case was handed over to the CID, Dr Suraj was brought to Bengaluru on Sunday by the Hassan police and produced before a magistrate. Dr Suraj was then remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.
Meanwhile, the CID, after completing the handover of case files from the Hassan police, moved the Special Court for Elected Representatives on Monday. The judge granted the CID the MLC’s custody so the investigators could begin the probe.
On June 22, Holenarasipura police booked Dr Suraj under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) after a 27-year-old male JD (S) worker filed a police complaint, accusing the politician of sexually assaulting him on June 16.
On June 21, Dr Suraj's close aide Shivakumar filed a police complaint accusing the survivor and his brother-in-law of attempting to extort money from the MLC. Based on Shivakumar's complaint, Holenarasipura town police opened a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy).
Published 24 June 2024, 11:24 IST