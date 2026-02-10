<p>Chamarajanagar: Even as the Chamarajanagar district administration and the Forest department are taking all measures to provide safety to the devotees on padayatra to Malai Mahadeshwara Hill temple, an eight-year-old boy had a narrow escape, sustaining minor injuries in a leopard attack on Tuesday.</p><p>8-year-old Shreyas, a resident of Channapatna taluk, Bengaluru South district, is the injured. Shreyas, along with his family members was on a padayatra from Talabetta to MM Hills, when a leopard suddenly appeared and tried to attack him, at the seventh curve. However, the leopard escaped from the spot out of fear, after the group started shouting and screaming.</p><p>The boy was left with scratch injuries on his ear. He was provided treatment at the primary health centre, atop the MM Hills.</p>.Karnataka govt plans to roll out suicide prevention policy.<p>It may be mentioned that a pilgrim from Cheeranahalli, Mandya district, was killed in a leopard attack, near Talabetta, on January 21. </p><p>Now, this second attack on a boy has created panic among those on a padayatra. They have demanded to capture the leopard. Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and assured of launching a combing operation.Even as the Chamarajanagar district administration and the Forest department are taking all measures to provide safety to the devotees on a padayatra to Malai Mahadeshwara Hill temple, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, an eight-year-old boy had a narrow escape, sustaining minor injuries in a leopard attack, on Tuesday.</p><p>Shreyas, eight years of age, a resident of Channapatna taluk, Bengaluru South district, is the injured. It is said that Shreyas, along with his family members was on a padayatra from Talabetta to MM Hills, when a leopard suddenly appeared and tried to attack him, at the seventh curve. However, the leopard escaped from the spot out of fear, after the group started shouting and screaming.</p><p>The boy was left with scratch injuries on his ear. He was provided treatment at the primary health centre, atop the MM Hills.</p><p>It may be mentioned that a pilgrim from Cheeranahalli, Mandya district, was killed in a leopard attack, near Talabetta, on January 21. </p><p>Now, this second attack on a boy has created panic among those on a padayatra. They have demanded to capture the leopard. Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and assured of launching a combing operation.</p>