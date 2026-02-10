Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MM Hills: 8-yr-old boy sustains minor injuries in leopard attack

Shreyas, along with his family members was on a padayatra from Talabetta to MM Hills, when a leopard suddenly appeared and tried to attack him, at the seventh curve.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 17:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 17:49 IST
Karnataka Newsleopard

Follow us on :

Follow Us