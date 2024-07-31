Modi asked Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to resolve Mekedatu project, says D K Shivakumar after meeting PM

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should sit together to resolve the Mekedatu issue.
Shivakumar met PM Narendra Modi here and submitted a number of memorandums seeking Centre’s funds for various projects.
Emerging out of the meeting, Shivakumar told media persons that, “ When I raised the Mekedatu issue, the PM suggested that it be resolved among ourselves..." (the concerned states).”
Appraising the PM about the excess water released to Tamil Nadu in July than specified, Shivakumar said he had requested the PM to intervene and allow Karnataka to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. Had we built a reservoir at Mekedatu, excess water would have been stored, he said.
He said a whopping 2.25 lakh cusecs of water had been released to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. "This is the highest-ever quantity of water released to Tamil Nadu.
He also sought the PM’s intervention on the Mahadayi project. On the request to release RS 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, the PM promised to take it up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, he said.
Shivakumar said Bengaluru contributes the second highest tax to the national exchequer but the city has "not got anything" in the recent Union Budget. During former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure, the state had got funds for the construction of flyovers at Electronics City, Hebbal and Nelamangala, he added.
"On Karnataka's plea to set up Gift city at Bengaluru, the PM said only one GIFT City (Gujarat) can be set up in the country. Hence, we have requested for Central assistance in many of the mega projects that we are planning to take up in Bengaluru. We have impressed upon him that Bengaluru needs better infrastructure as lakhs of people are coming from outside putting stress on the infrastructure,” Shivakumar said.
The deputy chief minister also met Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil and sought his intervention to resolve the Makedatu and Mahadayi projects.
The DCM also met Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and sought central funds for various urban development projects in Bengaluru.
Published 31 July 2024, 17:13 IST