Modi asked Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to resolve Mekedatu project, says D K Shivakumar after meeting PM

Shivakumar said Bengaluru contributes the second highest tax to the national exchequer but the city has "not got anything" in the recent Union Budget. During former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure, the state had got funds for the construction of flyovers at Electronics City, Hebbal and Nelamangala, he added.

"On Karnataka's plea to set up Gift city at Bengaluru, the PM said only one GIFT City (Gujarat) can be set up in the country. Hence, we have requested for Central assistance in many of the mega projects that we are planning to take up in Bengaluru. We have impressed upon him that Bengaluru needs better infrastructure as lakhs of people are coming from outside putting stress on the infrastructure,” Shivakumar said.

The deputy chief minister also met Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil and sought his intervention to resolve the Makedatu and Mahadayi projects.

The DCM also met Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and sought central funds for various urban development projects in Bengaluru.