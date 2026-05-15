<p>Criticising the Centre for increasing the petrol and diesel prices after the Assembly polls in four states, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on friday termed the move as 'expected'. </p><p>He went on to demand the withdrawal of the increase, stating there was no need to hike the price now.</p>.Only 30% Karnataka households cook with LPG, majority rely on firewood: Study.<p>"We have been saying that they will increase petrol and diesel prices after the elections. When we (the Congress government) increased prices slightly, stating that our prices were lower than those in other states, the BJP criticised us. Since coming to power, Narendra Modi has increased fuel prices several times," Siddaramaiah said.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he said there were expectations that prices would be raised, and they have been.</p>.<p>"Petrol, diesel price hike will impact the lives of common people, especially farmers, labourers, and the poor. We condemn it. There was no need for Narendra Modi to hike the prices now. We demand the withdrawal of the price hike," he added.</p>.<p>Petrol and diesel prices were each hiked by Rs 3 per litre on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices, in the wake of the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>The increase comes a couple of weeks after the Assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.</p>.<p>Noting that when the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the centre, the LPG price was Rs 413 per cylinder, the CM asked, "Today, how much is it? With this increase, prices of other food items have also risen".</p>.<p>"Along with availability issues, if there is also a price hike, it will affect normal life," he added.</p>.<p>Alleging that the central government has "failed" to conduct the NEET Exam, the CM said that a large number of students have been forced into a situation where they will have to prepare for the exam once again.</p>.<p>The NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of question paper leak, with the CBI registering an FIR after the government asked it to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".</p>.<p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21. He also stated that, as part of reforms following allegations of irregularities, the medical entrance exam will be a computer-based test starting next year.</p>.<p>To a question on SIR rollout in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "SIR will be rolled out, and we too are making necessary preparations for it".</p>.<p>The Election Commission on Thursday announced the rollout of phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories involving 36.73 crore voters, including Karnataka, in a phased manner beginning May 30.</p>.<p>Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana are opposition-ruled among the states where the SIR exercise is scheduled. The final poll roll of Karnataka will be released on October 7.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>