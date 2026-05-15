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Modi govt hiked petrol, diesel prices after polls, it should be withdrawn: Siddaramaiah

He went on to demand the withdrawal of the increase, stating there was no need to hike the price now.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 11:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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