Modi helped 'mass rapist' Prajwal fly to Germany, he must apologise to all women, says Rahul

Shivamogga: Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for incumbent Hassan MP and JD(S) nominee Prajwal Revanna despite knowing that he is a 'mass rapist', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Modi to apologise to the women of the country.

Speaking at an election campaign rally in the city on Thursday, he alleged that despite having control over all departments of the country, Modi helped Prajwal Revanna to fly to Germany.

"It is not sex scandal, but a mass rape case. Prajwal had raped 400 women and it is shameful that Modi campaigned for him in Hassan", the Congress leader chided.