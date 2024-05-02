Modi helped 'mass rapist' Prajwal fly to Germany, he must apologise to all women, says Rahul

Shivamogga: Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for incumbent Hassan MP and JD(S) nominee Prajwal Revanna despite knowing that he is a 'mass rapist', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Modi to apologise to the women of the country.
Speaking at an election campaign rally in the city on Thursday, he alleged that despite having control over all departments of the country, Modi helped Prajwal Revanna to fly to Germany.
"It is not sex scandal, but a mass rape case. Prajwal had raped 400 women and it is shameful that Modi campaigned for him in Hassan", the Congress leader chided.
He further alleged that BJP is 'shielding a mass rapist' and this is the guarantee of Modi and that Congress will take action against him.
"In the history of the country, not a single prime minister had sought support from voters for mass rapist. In this way, Modi has insulted women of the country. So, Modi must apologise to them", Rahul demanded.
Referring to BJP President J P Nadda's remark on Indian constitution, Rahul said, "according to Nadda, those who seek equality are maoists. BJP President has dishonoured the constitution. But Modi says they want to safeguard the constitution. If it is true, why is he attacking the constitution?"
He also stated that Dalits, OBCs will lose their lands, wealth if the constitution is changed.
"If people of backward classes are getting political power today, it is because of the Indian constitution. BJP does not want reservation for SCs, STs and it wants to abolish it. But Congress has always safeguarded the constitution", he said.
Making a vote appeal for Lok Sabha polls, Rahul said that the party will implement new five guarantees including Rs 1 lakh to women of poor families in the country.
(Published 02 May 2024, 09:23 IST)