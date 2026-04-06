<p>Davanagere: MLC B K Hariprasad alleged that India's foreign policy has reached a state of flux amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. </p><p>"The people will have to face the consequences of this, and fuel prices will skyrocket as the five-state elections are over," he said.</p><p>Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had formulated the 'non-alignment policy' after Independence. "As part of this, Iran was friendly with India. Iran had helped on many occasions. Forgetting this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mistake by going with Israel," he said.</p>.Karnataka bypolls: 'Siddaramaiah has lost both sleep and appetite over elections': B Y Vijayendra.<p>"Modi is not trying to find a solution to the difficulties faced by Iran. The consumers have not benefited by reducing tariffs. People's expectations that the Prime Minister can talk about this have been dashed. Modi has mentioned films like <em>Kashmiri Files</em> and <em>Kerala Story</em> in his election campaign. The country has never seen another prime minister who has stooped to such a low level," he criticised.</p><p>"The RSS, the BJP’s mastermind, is a false organisation. It is constantly spreading misinformation against the Congress. The UPA government formulated the Food Security Act when it was in power at the Centre. Modi is giving rice as part of this Act, but he did not formulate the Jan Kalyan Yojana. His biggest achievement is changing the names of the schemes formulated by the Congress," he said sarcastically.</p><p>"The BJP, which created many controversies including halal and hijab when it was in power, is shedding crocodile tears against Muslims in the bye-election arena. It has taken people on the wrong path and is trying to disturb peace. BJP should be taught a lesson," he said.</p><p>He also stated that state BJP President BY Vijayendra is in the "nursery of politics." "He has little understanding."</p>