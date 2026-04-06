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Modi made a mistake by going with Israel: MLC B K Hariprasad

'The people will have to face the consequences of this.'
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:22 IST
IranIsraelKarnatakaNarendra ModiKarnataka Politics

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