Modi, Shah, central leadership will decide on BJP's alliance with JD(S) for LS polls, says B S Yediyurappa

Asked whether he was travelling to Delhi tomorrow, the former chief minister said he was going there to attend the BJP election committee meeting (as central election committee member) and will meet all the leaders there.

"Will try to discuss the political situation in the state and seek their suggestions."

Asked whether he will discuss about the alliance with JD(S) during the visit, he said, "I don't know, it is left to the PM and Amit Shah, let's see how the discussion goes...whatever decision the Delhi leadership takes, we will abide by it."

Another former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is an expectation that both parties, that are in opposition, should come together.