<p class="bodytext">Vijayapura, DHNS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will decide whether H D Kumaraswamy is to be made the Chief Minister of Karnataka, once again, said former PM and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday.</p><p class="bodytext">"It is not in my power to say whether Kumaraswamy will become the CM," said Gowda, who flagged off an event organised by the JD(S) as part of the regional party's silver jubilee celebrations. Modi and Shah have the political acumen to leverage the strengths of the JD(S) to boost the prospects of the NDA, said the former PM. "I am 93 years old. I have no aspirations to become a minister, CM or PM. All I pray for is that an able and efficient government come to power in the state before the soul leaves my body," said Gowda.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pointing to the approval granted for raising the height of the Almatti Dam to 524m, Gowda said that he was willing to lead the fight to ensure it was carried out. "There is no need to divide this state into Mysuru, Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka. We are all children of the same mother. Let us unite to build a strong Karnataka," said the JD(S) supremo. The former PM dubbed the incumbent Congress government in Karnataka the 'worst' he had seen in his political career. Taking a swipe at the Congress's flagship guarantee schemes, he said, "The government must strive to provide work for willing hands."</p>