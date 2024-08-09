Modi to release 2 new coconut and cocoa varieties developed in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release two new coconut and two cocoa varieties developed by the ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, on August 11.

The unveiling will take place at the Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex in New Delhi. These varieties will be part of the 109 crop varieties developed by ICAR which will be released by the PM.

The varieties to be released are coconut varieties— Kalpa Suvarna and Kalpa Shatabdi, and two cocoa varieties VTL CH1 and VTL CH2.

A release from CPCRI, Kasargod said the Kalpa Suvarna is a dwarf, high-yielding, dual-purpose coconut variety with green-coloured, oblong fruits, with sweet tender coconut water and good quality copra. It is an early flowering variety (30-36 months after planting), suitable for processing for tender coconut water and copra production. The variety yields 108-130 nuts/palm/year, under good management and it is recommended for cultivation in Kerala and Karnataka.

The Kalpa Shatabdi is a tall, dual purpose coconut variety, with large fruits, suitable for copra and tender nut production. It bears greenish-yellow fruits with greater volume (612 mL) of good quality tender nut water. It yields high copra content (273 g). The variety yields 105-148 nuts/palm/year, under good management and is suitable for cultivation in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.