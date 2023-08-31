Modi's leadership enough to retain 25 LS seats, says Yatnal

Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said on Wednesday that the party will retain its 25 seats in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, irrespective of the number of leaders leaving the party.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is enough for the party to retain at least 25 seats in the state,” he said, responding to speculation that some BJP lawmakers could jump ship.
Yatnal told reporters that the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls is a foregone conclusion and it is not dependent on any leader here as the party is led by global icon Modi.
“The voters and our party workers have made up their mind to ensure the party’s victory in the elections, as they (the electorate) strongly feel that PM Modi is the best bet to protect the nation’s interests and ensure its progress,” he said in response to a question about talks of a section of BJP MLAs deserting the party ahead of parliamentary elections.
Yatnal dared the Congress to respond to the charge sheet released by BJP.
“We have listed several failures, and let them respond to it convincingly. The appointment of leader of the Opposition has nothing to do with the charge sheet. The Congress must come clean on ‘cash for posting’ (transfers) scam. The government must clear dues to contractors and release grants for development works, instead of harping on deceptive schemes (five guarantees), which are of no use to anyone,” he slammed.