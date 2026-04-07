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Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin holds roadshow in Davanagere South to support Congress candidate

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joined the procession near Kayipete’s Basaveshwara Temple, where he had earlier offered prayers.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 11:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDavanagereBypoll

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