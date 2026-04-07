<p>Davanagere: Former Indian cricketer and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> minister Mohammad Azharuddin held a roadshow on Tuesday to rally support for Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency.</p><p>Congress workers welcomed him with crackers when he arrived in Davanagere from Hyderabad in the afternoon. Despite the scorching heat, Azharuddin began the roadshow from an open vehicle near the goddess Durgambika Temple.</p><p>A large crowd had gathered along the route, eager to catch a glimpse of the former Indian cricket captain. Dressed in white khadi and black sunglasses, he waved to his fans, who greeted him warmly along the way. Congress flags and portraits of the candidate were prominently displayed throughout the route.</p>.It’s ‘nepo kid’ vs ‘hamali’s son’ in Davangere South.<p>The roadshow started from Durgambika Temple and passed through Hondada Circle, Kayipete, Chamaraj Pete, Chowkipet, Maharaj Pete, Old Betur Road, Ahmed Nagar Main Road, and other streets in the South Assembly constituency. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joined the procession near Kayipete’s Basaveshwara Temple, where he had earlier offered prayers.</p><p>Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur and MP Prabha Mallikarjun also participated in the roadshow near Bakkeshwara Temple in Chowkipet, riding in an open vehicle.</p><p>District in-charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-s-mallikarjun">SS Mallikarjun</a>, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, and MLAs Harris, Rizwan Arshad, and Shivalingegowda, among several other leaders, were part of the event. Minister Mallikarjun was seen greeting voters with folded hands, seeking support for his son, the Congress nominee.</p>