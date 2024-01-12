Molakalmuru to Ilkal: Harshakala fair showcases India's handloom treasures

Speaking at the inauguration on Thursday, C N Shridhar, Commissioner for Textile Development and Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, said that various traditional products produced by handloom associations from different districts and states, including traditional and GI-tagged Molakalmuru silk sarees, Ilkal saris, Udupi saris, Guledgudda Khana and Kallur silk saris, woollen blankets, quilts and special products from across the country will be available for sale.