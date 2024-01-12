Molakalmuru to Ilkal: Harshakala fair showcases India's handloom treasures

A hundred stalls, including 60 stalls from other states, will display a variety of handlooms at the National Handloom Fair 'Harshakala' being held at the Kassia Udyog Bhavan in the city from Thursday.
Organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Karnataka Department of Handlooms and Textiles, and the Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru, the fair will go on until January 24 with a 10% to 20% rebate facility for buyers.
Speaking at the inauguration on Thursday, C N Shridhar, Commissioner for Textile Development and Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, said that various traditional products produced by handloom associations from different districts and states, including traditional and GI-tagged Molakalmuru silk sarees, Ilkal saris, Udupi saris, Guledgudda Khana and Kallur silk saris, woollen blankets, quilts and special products from across the country will be available for sale.
"The demand for naturally woven handloom products is decreasing these days as people are drawn towards mechanised products, which is putting weavers in a very difficult situation. Hence, we must direct our interests to purchase as many handloom products as we can to save weavers from hardship," he said.
He highlighted how accomplished and talented weavers were recognised and honoured by the state, and funds have been released to provide quality education for 3,873 weavers' children. Besides this, under the 'Nekar Samman' programme, 42,968 handloom weavers have been able to avail Rs 5,000 per annum under the direct benefit transfer scheme, he added.
Officials from the Cauvery Handlooms and the Department of Handlooms and Textiles were among those present at the inaugural programme.