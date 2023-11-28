Money laundering case: Delhi court allows DKS to travel abroad

A special court in Delhi has allowed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, an accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad.
Special court judge Vikas Dhull allowed Shivakumar to travel to Dubai from
November 29 to December 3, on an application moved by him.
The application claimed that Shivakumar was invited by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, and Michael R Bloomberg, United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solution, to attend the upcoming COP28 Local Climate Action Summit in Dubai, which is an annual climate summit convened by the United Nations.
It said that the accused had on several occasions travelled abroad and returned to India and was not a flight risk.
The investigation was complete and a prosecution complaint was already filed before the court, it said.
While granting permission to travel abroad, the court imposed several conditions, including that Shivakumar should not try to contact any of the co-accused or try to influence any of the witnesses connected with the present case during his travel.
The court asked him to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh in his name before the court prior to his travel and file his complete travel itinerary, along with a telephone or mobile number.
“It is a settled principle of law that the right to travel abroad is part of personal liberty as per Article 21 of the Constitution of India. However, such right is not unfettered and reasonable restriction can be imposed upon the same. One of the restrictions which can be imposed is to curb the said right during the course of investigation or trial if it appears that accused is likely to abscond and will not be available to face the trial,” the judge said in the order passed on November 25.
Noting that the accused was an eight-time MLA from Karnataka, where he is currently serving as deputy CM, the judge said the possibility of him fleeing from India was quite remote.