'Money meant for STs looted khatakhat': BJP mounts attack in Karnataka Assembly

Bellary MLA B Nagendra, who was ST Welfare Minister, is under ED custody in connection with the scam. Ashoka referred to media reports on Nagendra’s confession that the swindled money was used for election costs.

Siddaramaiah intervened and said, “It’s the ED remand application and not (Nagendra’s) confession. Also, (Ashoka) is saying Rs 187 crore was looted. No, the amount is Rs 89.62 crore.”

Narrating how the embezzlement was carried out at the Corporation, Ashoka said the Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru was the headquarters for this scam. "Nagendra isn’t alone in this. He must have got a 20-25 per cent share only," he said.

Ashoka read out from the six-page death note of Corporation accounts officer P Chandrashekhar. “If it wasn’t for him, this scam wouldn’t have come out. He tried to save Rs 187 crore,” Ashoka said, referring to Chandrashekhar’s suicide. “It wasn't suicide. It was a government-sponsored murder. He was pressured,” Ashoka charged.

“The person who died was a Dalit. The ones who looted are Dalit. This government claims to be the champion of Dalits. How was Rs 187 crore transferred takatak?” Ashoka said.