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Monkey gets stuck in plastic carry bag; video goes viral

The irresponsible behaviour of the tourists in the forest and along the national highway has become a bane to wild animals, complained netizens.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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