Monkey gets stuck in plastic carry bag; video goes viral

<p>Gundlupet : A video showing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monkey">monkey </a>trapped in a plastic bag discarded by tourists, struggling to move, has gone viral on social media. However, this has drawn flak from netizens, who have expressed concern and have criticised the Forest department’s negligence.</p><p>The irresponsible behaviour of the tourists in the forest and along the national highway has become a bane to wild animals, complained netizens.</p><p>As the check posts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> and Kerala borders enforce strict rules and inspection, passengers visiting Ooty and Coimbatore prefer to travel via Bandipur route. It is alleged by netizens that some of them have been discarding plastic covers and water bottles into the forest.</p>.Monkey menace divides apartment residents in Bengaluru.<p>Environmentalist Srikanta complained that the inspection of vehicles at Melukamanahalli and Maddur check posts on Kerala route have not been adequate since a few months. The tourists also have become fearless because the Forest department is collecting green cess, he said.</p><p>There is a restriction on selling plastic water bottles at shops at the foot of Himavad Gopalaswamy Hills. But, plastic water bottles have been allegedly used at the safari campus in Bandipur.</p>