Monsoon covers entire Karnataka as IMD issues red alert for coastal districts

<p>Bengaluru: The southwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monsoon">monsoon</a> has now covered all districts of Karnataka, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department (IMD)</a> expected to make a formal declaration to this effect on Monday. </p>.<p>A red alert has been declared for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> districts for Monday, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast at a few places. On Tuesday, a red alert will be in force in five districts — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a>.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, a red alert has been sounded for seven districts — Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a>, Dharwad and Haveri. </p>.<p>Bidar, located on Karnataka's northeastern tip, was the last district to receive monsoon rainfall on Sunday. Kalaburagi, which borders Bidar, received monsoon showers on Saturday, according to the IMD. </p>.<p>"The southwest monsoon has now covered entire Karnataka. We're going to officially declare it on Monday," N Puviarasan, Scientist 'F' and head of the meteorological centre in Bengaluru, told DH. </p>.<p>The official explained that it was typical for coastal Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall right after the onset of the monsoon.</p>.<p>"The monsoon set in the region two days ago. We've issued a red alert because there is an upper-air circulation at 3.1 km above mean sea level, and it will persist for the next two to three days with only a slight change. The circulation will move further northwards, resulting in increased wind speeds over coastal Karnataka and the Malnad districts," Puviarasan explained. </p>.Monsoon sets over Karnataka coast; heavy rains batter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi.IMD warning: Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds to continue across Karnataka until May 31.<p>The IMD has forecast sustained winds of 30-40 kmph at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and 40-50 kmph in other parts of the state. </p>.<p>The department has also warned of the possibility of landslides affecting traffic in the Malnad region. However, authorities have not yet declared a holiday for schools and colleges. </p>.<p>Despite the heavy rainfall warning, the IMD has stood by its forecast of a below-normal monsoon for most parts of Karnataka, excluding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>Coastal Karnataka will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 11 to 13, while parts of South Interior and North Interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the same period. </p>.<p>The official said the current active spell of monsoon rainfall was likely to weaken within the next 20 days.</p>