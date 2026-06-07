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Homeindiakarnataka

Monsoon covers entire Karnataka as IMD issues red alert for coastal districts

The official explained that it was typical for coastal Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall right after the onset of the monsoon.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsmonsoonKarnatakaRainfallcoastal

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