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Homeindiakarnataka

Monsoon deficit | 'Don't waste water': Karnataka govt asks citizens, minister says no shortage of funds

The government has released Rs 117 crore to all districts to tackle water shortage.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 14:10 IST
Karnataka Newsmonsoonwater shortageFundsEshwar Khandre

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