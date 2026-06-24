Monsoon deficit | 'Don't waste water': Karnataka govt asks citizens, minister says no shortage of funds

<p>Bengaluru: With Karnataka facing a 42% rainfall deficit, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> on Wednesday rang the alarm bell and asked citizens to use water judiciously. </p><p>“The expected rainfall was 145 mm. So far, the state has received only 83 mm,” Khandre told a news conference. “There’s a 42% rainfall deficit. Ground water levels are falling across the state.” </p>.Scanty rainfall slows kharif sowing across Karnataka's Kolar .<p>Blaming El Niño, Khandre appealed to citizens to use water judiciously. “Please don’t waste water,” he said. </p><p>"In May, there were 1,000 villages that faced a drinking water problem. We were managing with borewells. The number of problem-hit villages should have decreased,” Khandre said. “Now, there are 826 villages that still face a drinking water problem.” </p><p>The government has released Rs 117 crore to all districts to tackle water shortage. </p><p>“There’s no shortage of funds. The money released hasn’t been spent fully. We’ve sought a report,” the minister said. </p>