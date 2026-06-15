Monsoon likely to enter sluggish phase in Karnataka: IMD

<p>Bengaluru: Many parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, including Bengaluru, received rainfall on Sunday, but the southwest monsoon could weaken in the next few days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p>.<p>While rainfall ranged from moderate to heavy on Sunday, the monsoon is weakening in most parts of the state due to little to no major activity, said Puviarasan N, Scientist ‘E’ and Head of the Meteorological Centre, IMD.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, a sudden Sunday evening downpour caused severe waterlogging, paralysing traffic in central hubs and key IT corridors like Whitefield and Marathahalli. Choked drains left arterial roads, junctions and underpasses flooded. Thousands of commuters faced hours of gridlock.</p>.Sudden downpour floods Bengaluru roads, cripples traffic across key stretches.<p>Bidar, the northeastern most district, has received only sporadic rainfall. In other parts of north interior Karnataka, no cloud formation has been reported, except for rainfall at one or two places.</p>.<p>In the southern interior Karnataka, rainfall has been scattered, covering mainly Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru. In coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has received rainfall, but Uttara Kannada saw only isolated rainfall, Puviarasan said.</p>.<p>"The conditions are favourable, but the progress of the monsoon is not uniform. The rainfall could decrease over the next few days as a trough running at 3.1-4.5 kmph above the mean sea level will disappear," he told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Bengaluru has received widespread to fairly widespread rainfall in the last few days. The maximum temperature has fallen below normal, while the minimum has also been lower because of night rainfall. On Monday, too, the city is expected to receive light rainfall. Rains will later intensify from Wednesday onwards, the official stated.</p>.<p>For other parts of south and north interior Karnataka, rains are likely to resume around June 19-20 after a short break, he added.</p>