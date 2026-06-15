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Homeindiakarnataka

Monsoon likely to enter sluggish phase in Karnataka: IMD

In Bengaluru, a sudden Sunday evening downpour caused severe waterlogging, paralysing traffic in central hubs and key IT corridors
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka NewsIMDmonsoonKarnataka

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