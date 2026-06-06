Monsoon sets over Karnataka coast; heavy rains batter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

<p>Bengaluru: A day after the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala, heavy rains lashed the coastal districts of Karnataka with Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts experiencing intense downpour.</p>.<p>A portion of national highway has caved in at Mijar in Moodbidri while a landslide was reported at Bandaje forest near Belthangady under Kudremukh Wildlife Sanctuary.</p>.<p>Many parts of Dakshina Kannada district, including Mangaluru city, started receiving heavy rain from Thursday night. It continued to pour intermittently on Friday.</p>.IMD issues heavy rain alerts in Kerala with the announcement of onset of monsoon.<p>The intense rainfall flooded several low-lying areas including Kottara Chowki, Kodiyal Bail and Karangalpadi. Motorists had a torrid time in negotiating the flooded roads.</p>.<p>Suratkal recorded 73 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. Ullal registered 71 mm of rain.</p>.<p>In Udupi, Kaup Palimaru received 70 mm of rain while Hejmady and Kundapur Trasi experienced 68 mm and 67 mm of rain, respectively. Waterlogging at several points in the Karavali bypass and Ambalpadi bypass caused grave hardships to the motorists.</p>.<p>Heavy rainfall pounded the taluks in coastal half of Uttara Kannada. Karwar, Honnavar and Bhatkal towns received heavy showers intermittently on Friday.</p>.<p>All three coastal districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days. The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in the region.</p>.<p>The conditions are favourable for the onset of monsoon in most parts of Malnad and several parts of old Mysuru region. Most parts of Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts witnessed overcast skies and spells of light to moderate showers throughout the day.</p>.<p>Down south, the Male Mahadeshwara and Cauvery wildlife sanctuaries in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar have come alive following copious rains in the last one month. The pre-monsoon showers have filled the water holes, the lifelines for animals in wildlife sanctuaries.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a few parts of north Karnataka, including Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Gadag districts, continued to experience thundershowers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Friday.</p>.<p>A youth was struck dead by lightning at Rajoor village near Gajendragad of Gadag district. The incident occurred when Prashant Sharanappa Huded (19) was working at his farm, along with his mother and a brother.</p>.<p>While Prashant died in the lightning strike his mother and brother escaped unhurt.</p>