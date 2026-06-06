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Homeindiakarnataka

Monsoon sets over Karnataka coast; heavy rains batter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

A portion of national highway has caved in at Mijar in Moodbidri while a landslide was reported at Bandaje forest near Belthangady under Kudremukh Wildlife Sanctuary.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:07 IST
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A portion of national highway at Mijar in Moodbidri Dakshina Kannada district caves in following downpour on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A portion of national highway at Mijar in Moodbidri Dakshina Kannada district caves in following downpour on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 06 June 2026, 01:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDakshina KannadaUdupi

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