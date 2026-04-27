Months after probe demand, MoEF&CC greenlights National Highway 766C project in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Four months after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/environment">Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change</a> (MoEF&CC) wrote to the state government seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the National Highway 766C (Byndoor-Ranebennur) work, activists have questioned the ministry’s move to provide in-principle approval for the project by an officer, who recently assumed charge of the post.</p>.<p>In a letter dated November 6, 2025, then Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF), MoEF&CC Regional Office, Praneetha Paul had written to the Forest Department, requesting to “inquire into the matter” of irregularities as listed out by a complaint from Manipal Birding and Conservation Trust (MBCT).</p>.<p>“Take appropriate necessary action, as per law and inform the applicant accordingly under intimation to this office,” the letter said.</p>.Shivamogga-based NGO demands revocation of nod to Agumbe Ghat project.<p>The complaint had stated that though a stretch of the road (km 20.60 to 37.85) passes through the eco-sensitive zone of the Mookambika <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildlife">Wildlife </a>Sanctuary, the highway authorities have not disclosed the full scope of the project while applying for the forest clearance, where they sought permission for widening work in only half of the stretch (0.00 km to 20.60 km) outside the ESZ. “This is a clear case of fait accompli,” they said, listing other violations.</p>.<p>However, it has now come to light that the MoEF&CC has accorded in principle/stage-1 clearance to the project with no clarity on the inquiry it sought.</p>.<p>“After careful examination of the proposal of the state government, in-principle approval/stage 1 clearance of the central government is hereby granted... for diversion of 4.3789 Ha (10.82 acre) forest land in Golihole, Yalajitha and Thaggarse villages in Byndooru taluk, Udupi district,” the ministry’s letter signed by new DIGF Yasodha K said.</p>.<p>An activist from MBCT said they have not received any information on the inquiry from either the state or the Union government.</p>.<p>Yasodha did not respond to a query on whether the ministry has received any response from the Forest department regarding the inquiry.</p>