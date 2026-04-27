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Months after probe demand, MoEF&CC greenlights National Highway 766C project in Karnataka

An activist from MBCT said they have not received any information on the inquiry from either the state or the Union government.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 22:51 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 22:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNational Highway

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