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'Monumental Fraud': Karnataka High Court orders CBI probe into acquisition of prime land in Hebbal

The division bench quashed the entire acquisition and slapped a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Lakeview Tourism Corporation.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:38 IST
Karnataka NewsCBIKarnataka High Court

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