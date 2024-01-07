‘Moral policing' in Karnataka's Belagavi, two detained

Belagavi: A group of youth confined boy and a girl in a room and assaulted them in a case of “moral” policing in Belagavi on Saturday.

According to police, the boy and girl - residents of Yamnapur on the city outskirts - had come to register their names for Yuva Nidhi scheme. They could not get the registration completed due to server issues. Both were sitting on a bench on the Fort Lake premises.

In the meanwhile, the group of youth came to the spot and attacked the boy and the girl. They confined them to a room near lake and assaulted them for over three hours.

The parents of the boy and girl informed police about their children not returning home. Based on the cellphone location of the boy and girl, the police reached the spot and rescued them. Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident.