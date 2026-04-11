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Morarji college PUC topper to be feted on April 14

As against a pass percentage of 91.64% recorded by students of these schools last year, 97.22% of the schools’ students cleared the exams this year.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 22:01 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 22:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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