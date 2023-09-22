'More deputy CMs' demand keeps Cong pot boiling in Karnataka

The demand for more deputy chief ministers to net more votes kept the Congress’ pot boiling on Thursday.
Home Minister G Parameshwara endorsed the need for more deputies, a demand made by his Cabinet colleague K N Rajanna.
“There’s nothing wrong with what Rajanna has said. He has said that Lok Sabha polls are coming and our party must get strengthened and that we must consolidate votes. A message should go to communities that they are an important part of this government. This has to be decided by the high command,” Parameshwara said.
Industries Minister M B Patil said if the Congress high command wills, then Karnataka can get three or four more deputy chief ministers. “But it is for them to decide,” he said.
Earlier this month, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna publicly urged the Congress high command to appoint three more deputy chief ministers - one each from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities. This was seen as an attempt by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp to keep Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in check.
Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, however, slammed senior ministers for making “irrelevant” statements. He specifically targeted Rajanna. “I want to advise him...let’s not make statements to meet our personal agendas and to gain the appreciation of some people,” he said. “If you want to say something, speak within four walls. Why are you making it public?” he said.
“If you really want to gain the support of communities, we can strengthen development corporations that have been set up. Instead, if you want to make deputy CMs from different communities, then let’s have three CMs from major communities and 15 deputy CMs,” Balakrishna said, adding that as a five-time MLA he is senior to Rajanna.
“Why aren’t ministers batting for party workers to be appointed to boards and corporations? There’s drought, Cauvery and other pressing issues that they should focus on,” Balakrishna said.
Balakrishna’s statement was seen as a counter from Shivakumar’s camp.