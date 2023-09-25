More Muslim leaders will leave JD(S), says N M Nabi

A day after resigning from JD(S), former minister N M Nabi on Sunday said that he would convene a meeting of “like-minded secular leaders” from JD(S) to decide future course of action.
After a meeting with a section of JD(S) Muslim leaders here, Nabi told reporters that they were hurt by the party leaders’ decision to join the NDA.
“At the moment, we are eliciting opinions not only from Muslim leaders but also from like-minded secular leaders. But decision to join hands with BJP has hurt us. So, we have no option but to leave them and their party,” he said.
Meanwhile, Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan claimed that the JD(S) won 19 seats in the state only due to the support of the Muslims and otherwise the party would have been restricted to five or six seats.
He said that Kumaraswamy would have tasted defeat in Channapatna if not for the Muslim electorate.