More people died due to BJP’s corruption than Covid: Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: "More people died due to corruption under the BJP than of Covid,” alleged Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> in Bengaluru on Sunday. </p>.Cabinet will discuss nature of probe into PPE kit scam: Home Minister.<p>Priyank, citing excerpts from the interim report submitted on the alleged scam in the procurement of PPE kits during the pandemic submitted by the Justice Michael D’Cunha-led commission, said, “the report says the BJP made money on corpses.” The report has recommended criminal proceedings against then CM B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu.</p>