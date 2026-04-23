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More than a grain: The ‘white pearl’ of Karnataka's Vijayapura

Thanks to the Krishna, Bhima, Doni, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha rivers, Vijayapura has earned the title ‘Punjab of Karnataka’.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:33 IST
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Maldandi white jowar cultivated on the banks of the Doni river in Vijayapura district.

Maldandi white jowar cultivated on the banks of the Doni river in Vijayapura district.

Credit: Author

Maldandi white jowar.

Maldandi white jowar. 

Credit: Author

Maldandi white jowar.

Maldandi white jowar. 

Credit: Author

Maldandi white jowar.

Maldandi white jowar.

Credit: Author

Khadak rotti made of Maldandi white jowar.

Khadak rotti made of Maldandi white jowar.

Credit: Author

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Published 22 April 2026, 20:33 IST
Karnataka NewsVijayapuraSpectrumJowar

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