Most tanks across Karnataka have water even in summer, says N S Boseraju

<p>Bengaluru: Minor irrigation tanks across the state hold ‘excellent’ water storage catering to an agricultural command area of an estimated 4.45 lakh hectares, the government said on Tuesday. </p>.<p>According to Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, a vast majority of the 3,788 tanks under his department have good water levels.</p>.<p>“Even in the midst of summer, 165 tanks in the state are full. Furthermore, 1,355 tanks have retained more than 51 per cent capacity. Similarly, 1,143 tanks have maintained a water level of up to 50 per cent, while 959 tanks are at roughly 30 per cent storage capacity,” Boseraju said in a statement.</p>.'Prioritise drinking water': Karnataka govt to officials as shortage looms amid delayed monsoon warning.<p>Davangere district leads the state with 27 tanks full even during summer, Boseraju said. Chikkamagaluru has 46 tanks full. Other top-performing districts include Hassan, Tumakuru and Kolar.</p>.<p>Boseraju said 1,184 tanks are being actively filled through 145 tank-filling lift irrigation projects. He attributed the water retention to a combination of good monsoon rains and government’s interventions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“By ensuring continuous flow of fresh water to these tanks through lift irrigation projects, as well as supplying treated and surface water to the plain (Bayaluseeme) districts, we have taken measures to prevent them from drying out in the harsh summer months. This water wealth in our tanks will bring direct, tangible benefits to lakhs of farmers across 4.45 lakh hectares of command area,” the minister said.</p>