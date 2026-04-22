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Most tanks across Karnataka have water even in summer, says N S Boseraju

According to Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, a vast majority of the 3,788 tanks under his department have good water levels.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakasummerWater tank

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