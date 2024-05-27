Mother of minor girl who accused Yediyurappa of sexual assault dies

Bengaluru: The mother of the minor girl who accused former chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa of sexual abuse died at a private hospital on Sunday.

Well-placed police sources confirmed to DH that the 54-year-old woman succumed late at night on May 26 due to lung complications at Nano Hospitals in Hulimavu police station limits in southeastern Bengaluru.



A source in the know said that the woman was an advanced cancer patient. “She visited the hospital complaining of breathing issues and later succumed,” the source added.