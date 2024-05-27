Mother of minor girl who accused Yediyurappa of sexual assault dies

Bengaluru: The mother of the minor girl who accused former chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa of sexual abuse died at a private hospital on Sunday.
Well-placed police sources confirmed to DH that the 54-year-old woman succumed late at night on May 26 due to lung complications at Nano Hospitals in Hulimavu police station limits in southeastern Bengaluru.
A source in the know said that the woman was an advanced cancer patient. “She visited the hospital complaining of breathing issues and later succumed,” the source added.
The woman is survived by her 17-year-old daughter and a son.
A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered on March 14 at the Sadashivanagar police station after the woman accused Yediyurappa of sexually abusing her minor daughter when they visited his house at Dollars Colony on February 2, seeking assistance in previous cases of sexual abuse.
The state government later transferred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). So far, the CID has recorded the statements of the woman and her daughter under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Yediyurappa has categorically denied the accusations.
Published 27 May 2024, 10:28 IST