Mother, sister of man who died by suicide after killing wife, son arrested in Mulki

In a complaint filed with Mulki police, Priyanka’s mother, Savithri, accused Karthik’s mother and sister of instigating the events that led to the murder and suicide.

Savithri stated in her complaint that her daughter married Karthik in November 2018. The couple initially had a good relationship, and Karthik was working abroad. Upon his return, he began staying with his parents in Pakshikere due to his father’s ill health.

The residence they were living in is part of a complex owned by Karthik’s brother-in-law, Guruprasad, but was purchased in Karthik’s father’s name. Allegedly, Karthik sent money from abroad for the house and also paid the loan on the property. However, Shyamala reportedly claimed the house belonged to Kanmani and her husband, causing Karthik significant mental distress. Following Kanmani’s influence, Shyamala allegedly pressured Priyanka and Karthik to move out, insisted Priyanka take up a job, and encouraged Karthik to return overseas for work. Karthik, however, refused.

Priyanka and Karthik distanced themselves from his parents two years ago. Allegedly under Kanmani’s influence, Shyamala continued to harass Priyanka and Karthik, pressuring Priyanka to find employment.

Due to ongoing harassment and lack of respect from Shyamala and Kanmani, Karthik ultimately killed Priyanka and their son before taking his own life, according to Savithri’s complaint. In a reported death note, Karthik reportedly mentioned that Kanmani and Shyamala's actions were the reason behind his death.