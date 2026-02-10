<p>Bengaluru: The motive behind the killing of Chandan Kumar (37), who was shot dead in Canada, is not yet known, Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> said on Tuesday.</p><p>Parameshwara, who visited the bereaved family and consoled Chandan Kumar's parents, said the local police in Canada were continuing their investigation into the incident.</p>.37-yr-old Bengaluru-origin techie shot dead in Canada.<p>Parameshwara said the Karnataka government had initiated efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar to India before Monday. “We are deeply disturbed by the death of Chandan Kumar. It has caused immense grief and shock,” he said, offering his heartfelt condolences to the family.</p><p>“I pray that God grants eternal peace to the departed soul and gives strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” Parameshwara added.</p><p>He said the State Police Department had been directed to coordinate with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that the mortal remains are brought back to India at the earliest, preferably before Monday.</p><p>Parameshwara further said that through the Ministry of External Affairs, the Canadian government would be urged to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder and ensure justice.</p>