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Homeindiakarnataka

MP B Y Raghavendra seeks establishment of Karnataka High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga

The delegation also batted for Shivamogga to remain under the jurisdiction of the Principal Bench in Bengaluru until such a time when a circuit bench is established in the district.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:36 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:36 IST
Karnataka NewsshivamoggaKarnataka High CourtB Y Raghavendra

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