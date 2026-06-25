MP B Y Raghavendra seeks establishment of Karnataka High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga

<p>Shivamogga: Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga B Y Raghavendra on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking the establishment of a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga district.</p>.<p>Accompanied by legislators from Shivamogga, Raghavendra met Shivakumar, and enjoined on him to discuss the issue with both the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> and the Centre. </p><p>The delegation also batted for Shivamogga to remain under the jurisdiction of the Principal Bench in Bengaluru until such a time when a circuit bench is established in the district.</p>.Shivamogga steps up fight for Karnataka High Court circuit bench.<p>The memorandum submitted by the MP mentioned that the demand reflected the aspirations of the people of Malnad and Central Karnataka. The Shivamogga District Bar Association, along with the bar associations of Sagar, Soraba, Shikaripura, Thirthahalli, Hosanagara and Bhadravathi, have been protesting for months seeking the establishment of a circuit bench in Shivamogga, the MP noted. </p><p>Furthermore, the agitation has received support from various social and civil society organisations, who believe that the establishment of a circuit bench in Shivamogga, given its strategic location, will serve the needs of litigants from Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts.</p>.<p>“A circuit bench in Shivamogga will help reduce the duration of litigants’ journeys, besides reducing expenditure, particularly for those from economically weaker sections,” said Raghavendra.</p>.<p>The MP expressed concerns over reports hinting at the possibility of Shivamogga being brought under the ambit of the proposed circuit bench in Mangaluru. </p><p>“Shivamogga enjoys better connectivity with Bengaluru, whereas travelling to Mangaluru via the Western Ghats could prove difficult for people owing to the roads being prone to landslides,” he added.</p>