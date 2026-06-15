MP E Tukaram inspects pothole-ridden highway near Karnataka village

<p>Mariyammanahalli: Highways are designed to carry vehicles transporting loads of up to 200 tonnes, whereas service roads are not. Hence, it is not appropriate to compare a service road with the highway, said MP E Tukaram. </p>.<p>He was speaking to reporters on Sunday after inspecting a pothole-ridden stretch of the National Highway-50 service road near 114-Danapur village that has been witnessing series of accidents over the weeks. His inspection follows concerns raised over its quality of construction. </p>.'Tinder for footpaths': Bengaluru teen builds app to tackle city's traffic, pothole issues .<p>Referring to a recent accident on the unfinished service road, Tukaram said a lorry carrying 27 tonnes of paddy bags had met with an accident a few days ago. It is the fault with the vehicle, for a vehicle with such a load was not supposed to move on this service road. “Officials have informed me that work on this service road is still pending. I have directed them to ensure quality construction and maintain transparency in the execution of the project,” he added.</p>.<p>The MP stated that service roads, bridges and underpasses are being constructed on both sides of National Highway-50, including at 114-Danapur and Alur Cross, at a cost of Rs 54.80 crore.</p>.<p>“This is the first major allocation brought to my constituency. My responsibility is to secure funds and facilitate development. Monitoring and execution of the works lie officials and contractors. It is not right to blame me and these development works for political purposes,” he said.</p>.<p>Later, NHAI Project Director Sushil and contractor representative Neeraj briefed the MP on the pending works on the service road and explained the current status of the project.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Manjunath, DySP Mallesh Doddamani, CPI Vikas Lamani, former Zilla Panchayat member Govind Parashuram and others were present during the inspection.</p>