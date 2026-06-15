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Homeindiakarnataka

MP E Tukaram inspects pothole-ridden highway near Karnataka village

He was speaking to reporters on Sunday after inspecting a pothole-ridden stretch of the National Highway-50 service road near 114-Danapur
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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