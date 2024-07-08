MP YKC Wadiyar conducts review meeting of Railways in Mysuru

Mysuru: Back from his first Parliamentary Session in New Delhi, Lok Sabha Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar chaired a review meeting on the developments in the Railways, in Mysuru, on Monday.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Mysore-Kodagu constituency, YKC Wadiyar conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing infrastructural developments under his segment, at the Divisional office and also Mysuru Railway Station.

He interacted with the passengers and tried to understand their grievances. He also directed the officials, to take a note and work on them, immediately.

Expansion plans

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway (SWR), Shilpi Agarwal briefed the MP on various projects, including the Mysuru yard expansion. Agarwal provided an overview of the expansion plans and the progress of the Mysuru yard, highlighting the key milestones achieved so far and also the forthcoming stages of development. She emphasised on the strategic importance of expansion, in enhancing the operational efficiency and capacity of the Mysuru railway network.

YKC Wadiyar, accompanied by Agarwal and other railway officials, visited the Mysuru Railway Station and Mysuru Rail Museum to inspect amenities and passenger facilities. He assessed the current infrastructure, including platforms, wash-room facility, waiting area, and various passenger services such as booking office, escalators and circulating area.

Safety

The DRM highlighted the recent upgrades, including the installation of new amenities, as well as enhanced security measures, with CCTV camera installation and baggage scanners.

YKC Wadiyar emphasised on the importance of timely completion of projects, to ensure that the benefits reach the people of Mysuru and Kodagu district, at the earliest. The MP emphasised that his ancestors, the Maharajas of the erstwhile Mysuru state, have always been inspirational, in preserving the heritage of Mysuru city and expressed his desire for Mysuru Station to be developed as a model.

Quality of life

YKC Wadiyar assured all assistance for the development of a robust railway infrastructure in his constituency, for economical growth, tourism, and improving the quality of life. “Having our own minister for state for Railways in V Somanna is an advantage, as things can move fast. The connectivity from Mysuru stations, to all major cities in India, needs to be planned. The trains to be introduced to cities, from Mysuru station, have been discussed and the same will be taken up with the ministers. It will soon be a reality,” said Wadiyar.

The MP said, “I discussed about cleanliness in trains, toilets and on platforms and interacted with railway staff, to understand their concerns. Further, I examined the security arrangements, for passenger safety. I addressed congestion points, to enhance the travel experience of passengers”.

“I emphasised the importance of ensuring passenger safety, particularly for those traveling at night. I instructed the officials to elevate all facilities for passengers, ensuring clean and sufficient seating, while waiting for trains. I wish to ensure that passengers enjoy their travel experience. I am committed to elevating that experience for everyone,” YKC Wadiyar said.