Mpox preparedness in Karnataka: 50 beds for isolation, free testing at Victoria Hospital

Bengaluru: Fifty beds and five ICU beds will be set aside at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for isolating any suspected or confirmed cases of mpox, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, minister for medical education, said on Friday.

He was addressing the media at the Vikasa Soudha, after a meeting with officials from the state medical education department to review preparedness measures for mpox (monkeypox) in the state.

“There is no need to panic about this now as not a single case has been reported now, in either the state or the whole country. The Centre has already issued an advisory to keep doctors informed about monkeypox, which is called the guidelines for the management of monkeypox,” Dr Patil said.