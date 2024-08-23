Mpox preparedness in Karnataka: 50 beds for isolation, free testing at Victoria Hospital

Bengaluru: Fifty beds and five ICU beds will be set aside at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for isolating any suspected or confirmed cases of mpox, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, minister for medical education, said on Friday.
He was addressing the media at the Vikasa Soudha, after a meeting with officials from the state medical education department to review preparedness measures for mpox (monkeypox) in the state.
“There is no need to panic about this now as not a single case has been reported now, in either the state or the whole country. The Centre has already issued an advisory to keep doctors informed about monkeypox, which is called the guidelines for the management of monkeypox,” Dr Patil said.
The minister has directed Victoria Hospital to set aside 50 beds for isolation in its H block. The hospital already has RT-PCR testing kits and other tests for monkeypox and testing will be free of cost there if cases are suspected.
While the Centre has not issued any guidelines to start screening or testing of people, at airports or otherwise, the department is keeping facilities ready.
"Since Bengaluru has an international airport, we are being vigilant if any case is reported suddenly. We have the provision for testing and isolation in such as case at Victoria Hospital," he said, adding that if cases rise, such facilities will be set up in other parts of the state.
PG stipend hikes
After assuring a 25 per cent stipend hike for resident doctors in the state, which will be effective from August 1, the department had also held a meeting with the directors of medical colleges to review doctors' working conditions, in light of the Kolkata incident.
"They will call their respective PG associations and take their suggestions. The director of medical education will also take their inputs and then we can issue guidelines about their working hours, working conditions, safety measures and the facilities they are requesting. We will also issue an advisory for private medical colleges," said Dr Patil.
Charaka Hospital to open soon
Dr Patil also announced that the department plans to open the Charaka Super-speciality Hospital on September 2. The 100-bed hospital will cater to super-speciality services, with a focus on neurosurgery and cardiology.
Published 23 August 2024, 09:23 IST