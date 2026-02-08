Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MSIL goes digital with chits, eyes Rs 5,000-cr turnover

Speaking at the launch, the chief minister highlighted the security of government-backed schemes.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 21:15 IST
Karnataka Newsmsil

Follow us on :

Follow Us